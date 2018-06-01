Fortnite on Nintendo Switch seems to be happening

It seems like Fortnite will be parachuting onto Nintendo Switch.
The game was spotted on an E3 list leaked on 4chan and rated by a Korean board on Friday, as noted in a Restera post and reported by Eurogamer.
It seems likely that the full details will be revealed at E3, which runs from June 12-15.
This isn't the first portable option for playing Fortnite, which hit iOS in March and is set for a summer release on Android.
It was also reported this week that PUBG's parent company has hit Fortnite developer Epic Games with a copyright infringement suit in Korea.
