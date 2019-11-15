Fortnite offers up Imperial Stormtrooper outfit for a limited time

Epic Games

Just in time for the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, popular battle royale game Fortnite on Friday unveiled a new Imperial Stormtrooper outfit. The in-game outfit, or skin, will be available in the Fortnite store until Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, said developer Epic Games. It costs 1500 Vbucks, which translates to $15 in the real world.

The Stormtrooper outfit will also be a free bonus for any purchase of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PC from the Epic Games Store through Nov. 30, 2020. If you happen to buy the skin in Fortnite and then later purchase Fallen Order, you'll be given 1500 Vbucks instead.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.