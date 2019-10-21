Fortnite Mythic Goldfish can pack a punch if found

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 made a slew of changes and additions to the game. A new one recently discovered by players is an item may be the most powerful weapon in the game ... if you can find it.

The Mythic Goldfish is a throwable fish trophy one player found in the popular battle royale game on Sunday. While it doesn't look like much, it can do big damage to other players and destroy structures.

Data miners first found mention of the Mythic Goldfish last week with the Fortnite Chapter 2 update following the black hole event. Its description says "throw Mythic Goldfish at enemies to deal massive amounts of damage!"

Mythic Goldfish Info:



- Found From Fishing

Item Context: Throw Mythic Goldfish at enemies to deal massive amounts of damage! pic.twitter.com/2tO6J0YymR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 15, 2019

Naturally, the big question among Fortnite players is where to find a Mythic Goldfish. The answer: no one knows.

A Reddit user posted a picture of the trophy on Sunday. When asked where they found it, the user said it was lying on the ground near MIsty Meadows. In the video, the player throws the trophy against a structure, and its hit points dropped by almost 200. They were unfortunately not able to test it out on any willing opponent to confirm it's a one-hit elimination.

A video from YouTuber iOllek on Monday shows the trophy being fished out of a river and then used on some other players who didn't know how powerful a trophy can be.