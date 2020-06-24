Fortnite Movie Nite: Watch Christopher Nolan's Inception this Friday

Fortnite

Three of director Christopher Nolan's movies are coming to Fortnite. Depending on which country you live in, you'll be able to watch either Inception, Batman Begins or The Prestige inside the popular battle royale game as a part of Movie Nite.

In the US, Inception will play during three time slots on June 26: 5 a.m., 5 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. PT. To watch the movie, jump into Party Royale mode and head to the Island's Big Screen.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Epic Games explained the difference in movie titles based on country as a way of navigating distribution rights.

"The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings," the post said. "We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future."

While Epic has held plenty of large events in Fortnite -- even in-game concerts with the likes of Steve Aoki and Travis Scott -- this is the first time a full length movie will be shown in the game. In May, the trailer for Nolan's upcoming film Tenet premiered in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.