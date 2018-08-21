CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite may head to Apple TV

A TVOS reference was found buried in the the game's code.

fortnite-glide

Is Fortnite parachuting onto Apple TV?

Apple TV is one of the few platforms left that insanely popular battle royale game Fortnite hasn't yet conquered. But it might be landing on there, if the reference to "TV OS" found in the game's code presages support.

Fortnite leaker Storm posted a screenshot on Twitter showing the reference buried in the text translation of the hexadecimal code.

And no, you probably won't have to play via the remote; you can connect a controller to Apple TV. Given that the Android version debuted in conjunction with Samsung's launch of the Galaxy Note 9, it's possible that it could debut in September during Apple's annual hardware announcements. 

Now Playing: Watch this: Fortnite: Battle Royale tips for gamers just starting...
3:02
