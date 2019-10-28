Fortnite maker sues game tester for allegedly leaking Chapter 2 event

Epic Games

The introduction of Fortnite Chapter 2 this month was a huge event for developer Epic Games. One person who apparently tested the new content spoiled some of the surprises, and now he's being sued.

Epic filed a lawsuit on Friday against Ronald Sykes, who apparently tested the Fortnite Chapter 2 content in September at the company's campus in Cary, North Carolina. The lawsuit, reported earlier by Polygon, says Sykes broke a non-disclosure agreement he signed on Sept. 21.

"By signing his NDA, Sykes acknowledged and agreed that were he to breach his obligations relating Epic's Confidential Information, Epic would have the right to pursue injunctive relief because legal remedies would be inadequate," the lawsuit says.

Sykes began tweeting about Chapter 2 on Twitter on two accounts that have since been deleted. The first tweet, shown in the lawsuit, was sent to Fortnite YouTuber Happy Power on Sept. 24, saying "I played S11 and can tell you the new stuff." Prior to its official announcement, Chapter 2 was generally called Fortnite season 11.

On multiple occasions in September and October, Sykes relayed more details about the upcoming content, including releasing an image of the new map for the game, which was quickly dismissed by many Fortnite fans.

Epic didn't list how much they're seeking from the lawsuit and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Sykes couldn't immediately be reached for comment.