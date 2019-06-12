Fortnite maker Epic Games acquires video chat app Houseparty

Houseparty

Epic Games made billions off of its hit battle royale game Fortnite in 2018 and is estimated to be worth $15 billion. After the launch of its own online games store, it appears the company wants to branch out even further as it begins buying other companies.

Epic acquired Houseparty, according to a post from the video chat app on Medium Wednesday. The post doesn't reveal any financial details, but makes it clear there aren't any changes coming to Houseparty as a result of the deal.

"Houseparty brings people together, creating positive social interactions in real time," Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said in the post. "By teaming up, we can build even more fun, shared experiences than what could be achieved alone."

According to the FAQ on the post, Houseparty users can use the app as normal and their accounts will remain separate from the Epic Games account.

It's unclear what Epic may use this acquisition for in the future. The app could be incorporated into one of its other products like its game store or its game, or maybe it'll find some use with the company's Unreal Engine.

Houseparty didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.