Fortnite made over $300 million in May, but could finally be slowing down

Nintendo / Epic Games

Fortnite made $318 million in revenue across all platforms in May, according to SuperData. That's some serious cash for a game that is free to download with in-game purchases.

This is a new monthly high compared to April's previous record of $296 million, but SuperData notes that growth may be slowing down. It reports that the majority of growth came from the console version, with PC and mobile coming in flat compared to April.

Still, June has the potential to be another big month for Fortnite due to the game's recently announced compatibility with the Nintendo Switch.

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, said that it was planning an Android version of the game for release later this summer (note that early links to Fortnite for Android may be scams).

SuperData also notes that Pokemon Go made a resurgence in May, while Star Wars Battlefront II's new microtransactions aren't performing well.