Fortnite is having a live event on Saturday; here's how to watch

Fortnite is having a big event on Saturday and, if you're not in the game, you're going to miss it.

Regular Fortnite players will remember the last big event when a meteor crashed down on Dusty Depot, turning it into Dusty Divot, but this event promises to be different because you'll actually be able to watch it happen live.

YouTube streamer Muselk had the inside scoop on Twitter:

Guys.

Be at the rocket at 1:30pm Eastern time on Saturday.

Something big is gonna happen. And its only gonna happen once.

Thats all Im gonna say.

RT and get the word out. — Muselk (@MrMuselk) June 29, 2018

We had already heard the rumors around the Internet about the clock winding down, and that it had something to do with the rocket that's been sitting in the silo east of Snobby Shores since the beginning of season four. But now we know that whatever is going to happen is going to happen live. This means you'll need to be logged in and in the game at 1:30 p.m. EST, and you'll need to be near the rocket silo to see what Epic Games has in store for the game.

Here's where the rocket silo is on the map:

Fortnite is already among the most popular games on the planet and it's no surprise Epic Games has a new event to keep the game interesting. Part of Fortnite's longstanding appeal is the weekly updates that bring new guns to try out, new items that affect gameplay and weekly challenges to keep players coming back for more. But this is the first time in the game so far where you'll be able to see an event happening live.

