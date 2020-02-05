CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite leak reveals Harley Quinn Birds of Prey skin

Wednesday's v11.50 update also adds a new physics engine to the game.

Harley is going to cause some chaos on the island. 

 DC Entertainment

Fortnite might have another crossover coming up. Data miners discovered a new Harley Quinn skin in the game's latest update, which would be just in time for the release of the upcoming Birds of Prey film. 

The v11.50 update for Fortnite went live Wednesday morning, adding the Unreal Engine's Chaos physics system to the game. Hidden in the patch data were multiple Harley Quinn outfits. One is an outfit from 2016's Suicide Squad, and another is from Birds of Prey, which comes out Feb. 7. Along with the outfits, Harley will have her own set of challenges for players who purchase one of the skins. 

It's still unclear when the skins would be available for purchase and for how much. 

Developer Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

