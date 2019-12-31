Fortnite is throwing an in-game New Year's bash

Epic Games

For those who don't have New Year's Eve plans, they can ring in 2020 in Fortnite. Developer Epic Games will once again have a little celebration in-game once the clock strikes midnight in a region.

Fortnite players can be part of a New Year's celebration in the game on Tuesday. Right before midnight, depending on the in player's time zone, a giant disco ball will come down on the island similar to the ball drop in Times Square. There will then be some music, fireworks and plenty of dancing once the ball drops.

Australian and New Zealand players have already seen the festivities for themselves. One Reddit user posted a video of the short celebration on the Fortnite subreddit.

2019 has been a big year for Fortnite. This year was the second annual World Cup that had a $3 million grand prize won by Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf. It had multiple crossovers with popular movies and shows such as John Wick, Stranger Things and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There was also that little event where the game was turned off for 40 hours after a black hole sucked in all of existence and thus kicking off Fortnite Chapter 2.