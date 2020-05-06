Fortnite is throwing a party on Friday. The popular battle royale game invited players to another in-game concert, this time featuring performances from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5.
Developer Epic Games on Wednesday also revealed that Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players, adding roughly 100 million players since March 2019. In April, players spent more than 3.2 billion hours in Fortnite, Epic said.
The live concert starts at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Friday, with an encore on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.
More to come.
Discuss: Fortnite is throwing a Party Royale with Steve Aoki, deadmau5
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.