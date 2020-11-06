CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite is giving customers two months of Disney Plus for free with any purchase

Through Dec. 31, you can get Disney's streaming service for free if you purchase V-Bucks or make a real money purchase.

Make a purchase in Fortnite and get a two-month subscription to Disney Plus.

If you purchase V-Bucks or use real money to buy anything in Fortnite starting Nov. 10, you can get two free months of Disney Plus. A subscription to Disney's streaming service usually costs $7 a month, or $70 if you pay for a full year upfront.

The promotion runs through through Dec. 31, 2020. And Fortnite said if you made a real-money purchase in Fortnite from Nov. 6 after 10 a.m. ET, including buying V-Bucks, you're eligible. Head to Fortnite's Disney Plus site beginning Nov. 10 to claim your subscription. 

The offer is available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. You also need to be a new Disney Plus subscriber aged 18 and older.

Disney Plus has kicked off the second of season of the Mandalorian, which runs through December.

