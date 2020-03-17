CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite is down for many players

Some will have their self-isolation gaming interrupted.

Fortnite Hide and Seek Loading Screen

There are some problems happening in Fortnite.

 Epic Games

Fortnite is down as of Tuesday afternoon according to developer Epic Games. The company tweeted about players experiencing issues and says they're working to resolve them. 

"We're currently investigating issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, and other Fortnite services," Epic said. 

Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 