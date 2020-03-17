Fortnite is down as of Tuesday afternoon according to developer Epic Games. The company tweeted about players experiencing issues and says they're working to resolve them.
"We're currently investigating issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, and other Fortnite services," Epic said.
Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Fortnite is down for many players
