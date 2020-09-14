CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite is down as it investigates issues related to logins

Don't worry if you see a message about not having permission or access to play. You haven't been banned.

Fortnite is temporarily down.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Fortnite on Monday said it's taken servers down as it works to resolve issues related to logins and forced logouts.

"Players who see a message saying 'You do not have permission to play Fortnite' or 'Your account no longer has play access to Fortnite' because of this issue are not banned from Fortnite," the game's service updates account tweeted, adding that it'll share an update when the issues are resolved.

Epic Games, publisher of the battle royale game, has been caught up in a battle of its own with Apple and Google over fees the tech giants charge developers in their app stores. Fortnite was kicked off the App Store and Google Play Store after attempting to bypass that 30% fee the companies charge developers. Epic countered by filing lawsuits against both companies.