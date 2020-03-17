Fortnite is back up

Epic Games

Fortnite was down for part of Tuesday afternoon, according to developer Epic Games. The company tweeted about players experiencing issues and later, provided an update that all problems have been fixed.

"The issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, and other Fortnite services have been resolved," Epic tweeted Tuesday. The Fortnite status page shows that all the services are listed as "operational."

— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

Outage monitor DownDetector showed reports of the game going down at approximately 2:35 p.m. ET.

Players took to Twitter to talk about the issues. Some tweeted pictures showing that their friends list had been wiped out.

ALL OF MY EPIC FREINDS ARE UNFREINDED @FortniteGame WTF pic.twitter.com/PW8r5SZ0Y4 — LES MU1ZZ (@MuizzFn21) March 17, 2020

@EpicGames you updated fortnite, then tons of stuff like all my friends on fortnite got removed my cloud settings are removed and sometimes I can't login nor play please fix this! — SpaceFan Ty London (@TyLondonyt) March 17, 2020

Epic responded, saying the friend list will be fixed once the issues are addressed.

We are still actively working to resolve these issues.



Please note that if your Friends aren't listed in your Friends List, they will be there again when these issues are resolved. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

Others mentioned how this outage happened during the coronavirus outbreak.