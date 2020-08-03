CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite is adding cars this week

The Joy Ride update will hit Wednesday.

Fortnite cars

Fortnite is adding cars in the Joy Ride update.

Fortnite is finally adding cars to the game, it revealed Monday. The Joy Ride update is coming on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Fortnite tweeted.

"It's not just a name. It's a warning," the tweet said alongside a picture of a blue and red car with a logo reading Whiplash.

The battle royale shooter said it would be adding vehicles when it launched Fortnite Season 3 in June, but this is the first time they'll be available in the game. 

new Atlantis-like area called Coral Castle has also been revealed in the map this week, CNET sister site GameSpot said. It's north of Sweaty Sands, with a castle standing in receding floodwaters.

