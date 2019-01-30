Fortnite is about to have a live concert and everybody is invited

Fortnite News

A live DJ Marshmello concert in a video game? According to leaked info mined from the game's data files, that appears to be exactly what Epic Games is planning for Fortnite: Battle Royale on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). Website FortniteNews posted several pieces of leaked info that detailed a possible concert stage in Pleasant Park, new skins and items for the event and a special set of challenges to coincide with the show.

Fortnite is already known for its live events -- one-time only occurrences where you have to be in the game at a certain time to watch it unfold. The rocket event that ended season 5, the giant purple cube sliding into Loot Lake, and most recently, the Ice King event that covered the island in snow all happened at a set time and if you weren't there, you missed out.

All of the previous events were somewhat scripted -- but if this really is a live event, the experience could be completely different. This would be a live concert in the game. How, exactly, Epic and Marshmello would pull that off are still a mystery, but it's certainly exciting.

According to the leaks, there will also be a Limited Time Mode called "Party at Pleasant Park" that will give you unlimited respawns, which is great news for those who have missed previous events because somebody got trigger happy. There will also supposedly be a DJ Marshmello skin and a special Marshmello pickaxe available for purchase in the store as well as special dance moves made just for the event.

The folks at Epic Games already keep people coming back for more with weekly updates that include new items and weekly challenges (read our latest challenges guide for season 7, week 8 here). But the live events are pure spectacle and often result in significant changes to the map and game. It will be interesting to see how an in-game concert will be received or whether it will turn into a firefight with a soundtrack, but you can bet I'll be there to watch it all unfold.