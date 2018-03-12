Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Fortnite, the battle royale game everyone is talking about, is now accepting registrations from those who want to play on mobile. It's iOS-exclusive for now, but the port will support cross-platform play with PC, PS4 and Xbox. Epic Games says an Android version will arrive in the coming months.

Signing up is simple: just enter your email address at the Epic mobile website and start an Epic Games account and Epic will put you on a waiting list. At some point after that, the company will send you an email when the app is ready to download to your iOS device. It's important to note you'll need to have an iPhone 6S or later to play the game.

If you're not familiar with the battle royale concept, it's where you and a bunch of other players -- 100, in the case of Fortnite -- are dropped into a map where you'll find guns and gear, and fight to survive until there's only one person left.

At the time of this writing, I haven't yet received an invite, though Epic says registrants may not get one right away.