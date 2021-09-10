Fortnite: How to watch 'Operation: Sky Fire' season finale event

Epic Games

Fortnite season 7 is coming to a close this weekend, and developer Epic Games is wrapping up the season in grand fashion with a big finale event called Operation: Sky Fire.

Though Epic has shared very few details about the season-ending event, it'll mark the culmination of season 7's story and involve infiltrating an alien mothership. Here's everything you need to know to prepare for Operation: Sky Fire.

When does Fortnite's Operation: Sky Fire event start?

Operation: Sky Fire begins at 1 p.m. Pacific Time / 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Sept. 12. According to Epic, there won't be any replays this time around, so you'll need to be in the game on Sunday if you're interested in watching the event unfold live.

The Operation: Sky Fire playlist will open up 30 minutes prior to the start of the event, so it's recommended you log in early and reserve a place. Epic says you'll be able to join the lobby with up to 15 friends and experience the event cooperatively.

What is Operation: Sky Fire?

Epic has been quiet about what the Operation: Sky Fire event will entail, but it did share a few tidbits. According to the studio, you'll "join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO's final message to the invading aliens," wrapping up the story threads that've been running through the entire season. Epic has also told players to "be sure to wear a suitable disguise -- invading an alien spaceship should be done in style."

Season 7 checklist

Since Operation: Sky Fire marks the end of chapter 2, season 7, you have very little time left to complete any outstanding challenges and use up resources you've accrued from this season. Epic has released a checklist of things players should finish up ahead of the Operation: Sky Fire event:

Spend Gold Bars.

Spend Alien Artifacts on Kymera styles and options.

Complete remaining Epic Quests.

Complete Superman Quests before Sept. 12, 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Exchange Battle Stars for rewards.

When does season 8 start?

Epic hasn't formally confirmed when chapter 2, season 8, of Fortnite will begin. Traditionally, however, a new season of the game has begun shortly after one of these climactic season-ending events, so season 8 will presumably kick off on Sept. 13. Epic also typically uses these season finale events to usher in various changes to the game, so we'll likely get our first glimpse at season 8's theme during Operation: Sky Fire.