Fortnite hits PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

If you're joining the next generation of video game consoles this week, Fortnite will be there too. Updated versions of the super-popular battle royale game will come out for each console's launch date -- Xbox Series X and S on Tuesday and PS5 on Thursday -- developer Epic confirmed in a blog post.

All of the next-gen versions will have faster loading times and 60 frames per second split-screen multiplayer. The PS5 and Series X versions will include 4K resolution at 60fps, along with dynamic visuals and physics. The less powerful Series S will allow for a 1080P resolution, running at 60fps.

On PS5, the DualSense controller will let you feel haptic trigger feedback when you use ranged weapons.

You'll be able to pick up your progress from the current-gen version, Epic noted.

On Friday, Epic confirmed that purchasing V-Bucks or using real money to buy anything in Fortnite starting Tuesday will get you two free months of Disney Plus. A subscription to Disney's streaming service usually costs $7 a month, or $70 if you pay for a full year up front.

