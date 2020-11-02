CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite hits PS5 and Xbox Series X next week

The next-gen battle royale begins as Sony and Microsoft's consoles launch.

The next-gen version of Fortnite will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X on each of the console's launch days.

If you're joining the next generation of video game consoles next week, Fortnite will be there too. Updated versions of the super popular battle royale game will come out for each console's launch date -- Xbox Series X and S on Nov. 10 and PS5 on Nov. 12 -- developer Epic confirmed in a blog post Monday.

All of the next-gen versions will have faster loading times and 60 FPS splitscreen multiplayer. The PS5 and Series X versions will include 4K resolution at 60 FPS, along with dynamic visuals and physics. The less powerful Series S will allow for a 1080P resolution, running at 60 FPS.

On PS5, the DualSense controller will let you feel haptic trigger feedback when you use ranged weapons.

You'll be able to pick up your progress from the current gen version, Epic noted.

