Fortnite Ghoul Trooper skin is probably what your kids really want for Halloween

Epic Games

Fortnite makes big money off of its character skins, but there's a secondary market that sells the rare ones for a premium price. Arguably the most valuable skin, the Ghoul Trooper, will make a return soon.

Epic Games, the developer of the popular battle royale game, on Wednesday teased what appears to be the return of the Ghoul Trooper skin on the Fortnite Twitter account. Data miners who dug into the Fortnitemares update from earlier in the month discovered that the rare cosmetic would make its return during the Halloween-themed event. What they didn't know, at the time, was when it was going to happen.

Skins, or sometimes referred to as outfits, are in-game cosmetics players can purchase or earn by completing challenges. They can range in price costing 1,000-2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. That translates to $10-$20. Epic puts one or two outfits on sale for 24 hours, and they return to the store ever so often.

But not all of them do.

Some of the oldest skins, or OG skins, have been purposely kept out of the store by Epic. The Ghoul Trooper was first available for the game's Halloween event in 2017 and has yet to reappear in the store since. These rare skins are a hot commodity among Fortnte players, especially kids, who can be bullied for not having one of the more desirable skins. On eBay, a recent auction for a Ghoul Trooper skin went for $1,000. The sellers on these auctions sell the accounts that own the particular skins.

Epic updates the Fortnite Item Shop at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Players could see the Ghoul Trooper rise from its grave Wednesday or on Halloween Thursday.