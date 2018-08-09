Fortnite for Android exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phones... for now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fortnite for Android has finally arrived, Epic Games announced at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on Thursday. But most of the Android community won't be able to access it until Sunday, Aug. 12.

Gamers have been waiting for months for word of when Epic Games' Fortnite would finally hit Android phones, and we now have our answer. Starting now, Fortnite is exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices from the S7 and above until Aug. 12. Everyone else will have to wait until later to join the battle royale. You can see if your device is on the early list of Fortnite-compatible Android devices here.

Now Playing: Watch this: Fortnite Android beta coming to Galaxy phones first

Epic will begin rolling out beta access to other Android users "over the next few days." Interested players can sign up for access at Fortnite.com/Android.

Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 users will receive a unique Fortnite Galaxy skin, pictured above, though the Note 9 won't hit stores until Aug. 24. Samsung is also offering an exclusive Fortnite preorder bundle. Those who order a Note 9 by Aug. 10 can choose between AKG headphones or 15,000 Fortnite V-bucks. For an extra $99, you can opt to receive both.

Fortnite is already available on iOS, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC, though good luck joining with other console players if you're on a PS4. The Android version could also have issues, as it circumvents the Google Play store.

Fortnite: Battle Royale tips for gamers just starting out: Learn the essentials before you jump in.