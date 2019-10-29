Fortnite: Fight the Storm King and complete the Fortnitemare challenges

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 is getting into the Halloween spirit. Until Nov. 5, players can explore some spooky parts of the island and complete challenges to get even more loot.

Fortnitemares started Tuesday in the popular battle royale game. This is the third time developer Epic Games has added a Halloween-themed event. This time around, players can face off against the Storm King in a new mode and complete a set of challenges to unlock new in-game cosmetics.

The island also saw a bit of a change:

The map has been updated for the Fortnitemares event. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/o6VQmXOU1g — Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) October 29, 2019

The Storm King limited time mode pits a large team of players up against the big baddie in the center island on the map. The multistage fight requires teamwork to take down the Storm King. The giant lord unleashes multiple attacks as his horde spawns across the island. To take him down, players need to focus their fire on various weak spots that appear on his body throughout the fight.

Fortnitemares challenges combine a mix of searching out the new horror content as well as two missions regarding the Storm King. Two of the challenges require visiting certain spots on the island.

Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town and a spooky farm

Two of three points to find chests are easy to locate. The haunted forest refers to the Weeping Woods, while the spooky farm is in Frenzy Farm. The third spot is near Craggy Cliff on a strip of land where there are a few haunted houses. That's also the spot to destroy the haunted household furniture for another challenge. Check out the map below for the three locations.

Epic Games

Here are the rest of the challenges:

Leap from a Hideout while an opposing player is within 20m.

Destroy five pieces of haunted household furniture.



Deal 10,000 damage to Storm King weak points.

Revive three teammates while battling the Storm King.

Defeat the Storm King.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.