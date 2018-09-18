Fortnite fans can play with Ninja and win $5,249 worth of Samsung prizes

Samsung

Samsung is no noob when it comes to Fortnite.

After Fortnite for Android released as a Samsung-exclusive last month, the company announced its new Fortnite contest.

One lucky winner will get to play on a team with video game streaming superstar Ninja, who has over 11 million subscribers on Twitch. Ninja and the grand-prize winner will play Fortnite live on Twitch for up to two hours on (or around) Oct. 9.

The winner will also take home Samsung's "Ultimate Cross-Platform Gamer Pack" which includes a 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV (2018), a 49-inch CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, and a pair of AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Samsung says the gamer pack is valued at $5,249.

Three runners-up will also receive Samsung's cross-platform gamer pack, and 100 third-prize winners will get the AKG headphones.

To enter the contest, you'll have to post a picture or video of yourself using the Fortnite Galaxy Skin on Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtags #NinjaGalaxySquad and #Contest. Pictures and videos will be judged on creativity/originality, brand appropriateness, and relevance to theme, according to the official contest rules.

Since the Galaxy Skin was an exclusive in-game bonus for people who bought the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, eligible contestants might be limited to people who own one of these devices -- unless you found some other way to get the Galaxy Skin.

Still, if you're a true Fortnite fan it'll be hard to pass up on a chance to play with Ninja, who Time magazine listed as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet in 2018. It's also your chance to have something in common with Drake.

The contest ends on Sept. 30; winners will be chosen in October.