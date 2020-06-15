Epic Games

Chapter 2 season 2 of Fortnite is coming to an end to make way for season 3 starting on June 17. Like past seasons of the popular battle royale game, Epic Games has planned a big in-game finale. The one-time event, dubbed the Doomsday event by players, starts on Monday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

Doomsday event start time

The live Doomsday event, officially called The Device, is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

However, Epic cautioned that space is limited for the event, and players are encouraged to jump in 30 minutes early.

What to expect

We don't have many official details on the event. On Monday, Fortnite teased on Twitter: "The Storm rages on. Will Midas' Machine break the Storm?"

The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?



The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. pic.twitter.com/NfCSSOvjGc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2020

Some Fortnite players and leakers are speculating that the large orb-shaped contraption in Midas' office is, in fact, The Device, according to GameSpot. What exactly will lead to it being triggered? We should find out later today.

After the event, some are reportedly expecting part of the battle royale map to be sent underwater, which would create a very different battleground for the start of season 3.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.