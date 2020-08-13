Fortnite direct payment option lets you dodge iOS and Android app store fees

Angela Lang/CNET

Fortnite developer Epic on Thursday revealed that it's cut the price of V-bucks and other in-game microtransactions by up to 20% permanently on console and PC of the battle royale game. It's opted for a different approach with iOS and Android versions, due to the cut taken by Apple and Google.

"Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply," Epic wrote in a blog post about the discount. "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you."

Neither Apple nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.

