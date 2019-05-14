Epic Games

Epic Games apparently leaked an incentive for players who secure their accounts to help prevent hacks.

Fortnite players who logged in Monday and checked out the news section saw a message about a $10 credit for the Epic Games Store for securing their account with two-factor authentication. The message about the $10 incentive then disappeared, which makes the initial notice seem like a mistake. However, some players had already taken a screenshot of it.

Was this a leak? I already got my 2FA activated and if I search anything about this I can't get any results. Anyone know how I get $10 EZ Clap? I'm confused @EpicGames pic.twitter.com/5dUV6hIES2 — Camscam (@CamscamIsHere) May 14, 2019

In August, Epic pushed two-factor authentication in Fortnite by giving away a free emote to players who activated the feature.

Scams and hacks are the norm for any immensely popular game. Fortnite scammers use a variety of techniques to obtain players' financial info, such as faking download links and using security flaws in the game itself. Hackers have also targeted Fortnite cheaters with links infected with malware.

Epic confirmed that a message of the day (MOTD) appeared in error, and the company tweeted about it on Monday.

Whoops! An MOTD snuck out about a sale. There is an Epic Games store sale on games in the works, but it hasn't launched yet. Stay tuned to @EpicGames for details in a few days. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 14, 2019

The company didn't confirm whether the incentive would be part of the Epic Games store sale or when that sale would start.

Epic launched its own store in December. The Epic Games store stirred controversy early in 2019 when the company began securing exclusives to PC version of games such as Metro Exodus and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Originally published May 14, 6:34 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:28 a.m.: Adds confirmation and tweet from Epic.