Fortnite Deluxe Battle Bus lets you recreate the Chapter 2 opener

Jazwares

When Fortnite returned after the conclusion of its first chapter, an opening cinematic for Chapter 2 revealed the inside of the game's Battle Bus that characters parachute out of before landing on the game's island. That bus is now a real thing with the debut of the Fortnite Deluxe Battle Bus at the New York Toy Fair Saturday by Jazwares.

The $50 bus features both exterior and interior of the vehicle as seen in the trailer, including an inflatable balloon, lights, sounds and other details from the game. The bus is large enough to fill it with action figures, coming in at 14.56 inches long by 8.79 in wide and 21.84 in height including the balloon. The interior uses injected plastic as its material, and while the bus in the game floats the toy makers do not recommend filling it with helium for it to float (yes, I asked).

Jazwares

And if you want to make sure to fill the bus with characters from Fortnite, Jazwares is also pairing up the bus with a set of 10, 4-inch action figures from the game's first season, dubbing it The Chapter 1 Collection. The $80 set includes popular outfits from the game's first 10 seasons, including Jonesy, Peely and DJ Yonder. Exclusive to this set are Eternal Voyager and a gold version of Ice King.

The Fortnite bus is among the many reveals being made this weekend as part of Toy Fair, which so far have included a Tesla Cybertruck from Hot Wheels, many Baby Yoda toys and a kitchen set that works with Alexa devices.