A new age of Fortnite has arrived. On Tuesday, gamers saw the black hole cliffhanger resolved with the arrival of Chapter 2.
The popular battle royale game was offline for about 40 hours this past weekend as part of a dramatic event that ended season 10. Fortnite's seasons, which last 10 weeks, often wind up with a big finale that launches the next season, bringing new challenges and other updates. But players had never seen anything like Season 10's event, The End -- the game became unplayable after the island got sucked into the darkness of the black hole.
When the game returned, instead of getting season 11, players got a major overhaul that developer Epic Games is calling Chapter 2. The game has a new map with a lot more water and 13 new locations around the island. There are also new weapons, characters and in-game actions like being able to swim or carry other players.
We're just a few hours into Chapter 2 gameplay, and Fortnite fans are already sharing their first impressions about the game's major update.
A newly introduced character, lovingly dubbed "Blob" by fans, seems to have stolen the show.
Unfortunately for some, making a new friend meant losing an old one.
Discuss: Fortnite Chapter 2's brand new world has gamers excited to drop in
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.