Fortnite Chapter 2's brand new world has gamers excited to drop in

A new age of Fortnite has arrived. On Tuesday, gamers saw the black hole cliffhanger resolved with the arrival of Chapter 2.

The popular battle royale game was offline for about 40 hours this past weekend as part of a dramatic event that ended season 10. Fortnite's seasons, which last 10 weeks, often wind up with a big finale that launches the next season, bringing new challenges and other updates. But players had never seen anything like Season 10's event, The End -- the game became unplayable after the island got sucked into the darkness of the black hole.

When the game returned, instead of getting season 11, players got a major overhaul that developer Epic Games is calling Chapter 2. The game has a new map with a lot more water and 13 new locations around the island. There are also new weapons, characters and in-game actions like being able to swim or carry other players.

We're just a few hours into Chapter 2 gameplay, and Fortnite fans are already sharing their first impressions about the game's major update.

#FortniteChapter2 looks like it’s going to steal some of my free time — Krazyfingerz (@KrazyFingerz) October 15, 2019

I'm lying here in bed, coming down from the high of playing the new #FortniteChapter2 with my friends. @FortniteGame did it. They took all that was bad in Season 10 and made amends. The new game is beautiful, feels more balanced and has a well-designed map. We all win today. 🏆🎉 — twillÿ, the trash prince (@oXxtwillyxXo) October 15, 2019

The new @FortniteGame sound effects are scarying the crap out of me EVERY TIME! #Fortnite #Fortnite2 — Shabroni86 (@shabroni86) October 15, 2019

A newly introduced character, lovingly dubbed "Blob" by fans, seems to have stolen the show.

Help guys, I have fallen and the only one who can pick me up is this guy with his big blue arms D: 💙#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/aMIIhEMlxi — 🦇👻🎃 WUHEGUGE 🎃👻🦇 (@WUHEGUGE) October 15, 2019

New Blob trend alert! Fortnite version of Elixir Golem? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/B77L7UDm0l — RadicalRosh (@RadicalRosh) October 15, 2019

This Blob dude is the only reason I wanna play Fortnite Chapter 2 LMAO pic.twitter.com/CbJnaXpRC5 — FADEL 2.0 - Master Of Hype (@TheGamesCage) October 15, 2019

Unfortunately for some, making a new friend meant losing an old one.