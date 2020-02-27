Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find Shadow safe houses

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 started Thursday and gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points while playing with the weekly challenges giving the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reached tier 100. Season 2 also saw the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero, Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

Brutus' Briefing

Epic Games

Find Shadow Safe Houses (0/1)

Shadow is one of the two opposing forces that showed up in this season of Fortnite. There are five safe houses on the island guarded by henchmen. Check the map below on where to find one.

Epic Games

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (0/3)

One interesting change in season 2 is the inclusion of secret passageways. If you're working on the preceeding challenge, then this one can be completed at the same time as these passages are near the safehouses.

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (0/3)

Henchmen can be found at safe houses and other locations across the map. These non-playable characters are not just easy targets to takedown, but they can open up locked doors like in the week 1 challenges. For this task, find one and down them. When they're down, select the option to carry them and bring them to a chest with an ID Scanner. The chest will open once the henchmen is next to it after a brief animation.

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (0/3)

When henchmen get knocked down, there are two options that appear. One is to carry in order to complete challenges like the previously mentioned one, the other is to do a shakedown. Doing this will get the henchmen to say where certain items of interest are such as locked doors and chests.

Here are the rest of the challenges:

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (0/3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (0/50)

Deal damage to players from below (0/250)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs or Weeping Woods (0/3)



Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (0/200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone and 300 metal (0/3)

Deadpool challenges

Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that should unlock the Deadpool outfit once completed. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

Epic Games

This will take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This will complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1

Week 2 challenges are find Deadpool's milk carton and chimichangas. These are scattered throughout the different screens in the lobby. They can be found in several spots so keep a sharp eye out for them.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.