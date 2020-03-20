Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 started Thursday and gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero, Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

Meowscles' Mischief challenges

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond

Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond are points of interest found on the island. Check the map below on where to find them.

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match

This challenge is a little tricky since all the locations are near water. However, this became especially easy with the release of the new helicopters. Grab one and fly to the three spots to complete the challenge.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search Chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs (10)

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters (5)

Consume fish to gain health or shields (400)

Deal damage to players while using Creepin Cardboard (200)

Survive a fall from at least 5 stories high (9)

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters



Deal damage to Henchmen with Pickaxes (100)

Deal damage to players using Miniguns (400)

Deadpool challenges

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

This will take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This will complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up as of Friday. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

For week 3, Deadpool is in need of a toilet plunger.

All that's needed is to head over to TNTina's room by clicking on the Agents' option from the main lobby. Look for it on the wall.

The second challenge for the week is destroying a toilet. This is easy enough to do. Simply go into a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne.

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is looking for his katanas. This is easy to find. Just head back to his "office," and it will be sticking out of the wall.

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that's needed is to damage an opponent's structure, which should be done anyway during a match.

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete in order to obtain the Deadpool skin.

The first task is to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy.

The second challenge is to visit Red, Yellow, Green, Blue and Purple Bridges. You can find these all across the island.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.