Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find Deadpool's pistols

This is it, time to get that Deadpool skin.

Fortnite Top Secret

Look at who just entered the match. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, which started Feb. 20, gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

Skye's Adventure

Fortnite Skye's Adventures

This week's Skye's Adventure challenges.

 Epic Games

Visit Skye's coastal campsites

There are five campsites found near the coast on different parts of the island. Only three are needed to complete this challenge. See the map below to find the campsites. 

Fortnite campsites

Where to find Skye's campsites.

 Epic Games

Escape a vault using a secret passage

Vaults are found in the five bases on the map. They're locked behind security doors that will need a keycard dropped by the respective bosses. To complete this challenge, once you get into the vault, keep an eye out for port-a-potties, which are the secret passages.

Visit The Shark, Rapid's Rest and Gorgeous Gorge 

Check the map below to find these three spots.

Fortnite shark map

Where to find The Shark, Rapid's Rest and Gorgeous Gorge.

 Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges: 

  • Consume Foraged Items at Weeping Woods or The Orchard (0/10).
  • Hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory.
  • Collect 75 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus.
  • Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic Item.
  • Search chests at spy bases (0/7).
  • Deal damage to players with SMGs or pistols (0/400).
  • Pull a player or henchman with a harpoon gun

Deadpool challenges

Fortnite Deadpool

Wade Wilson has been busy. 

 Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge. 

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right. 

Fortnite

That vent looks mighty suspicious. 

 Epic Games

This'll take players to Deadpool's secret room. 

Fortnite Deadpool

What a mess.

 Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus. 

Fortnite Deadpool

He's a real artist.

 Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This'll complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton. 

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges

Week 2 Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it. 

Fortnite Deadpool Milk Carton

Check the left side of the room to find the milk carton.

 Epic Games

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.  

Fortnite Deadpool chimichang

I spy a chimichanga.

 Epic Games

For week 3, Deadpool is in need of a toilet plunger. 

Fortnite Deadpool

Another week of Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

All that's needed is to head over to TNTina's room by clicking on the Agents' option from the main lobby. Look for it on the wall. 

Fortnite Deadpool

Check the right wall for the plunger.

 Epic Games

The second challenge for the week is destroying a toilet. This is easy enough to do. Simply go into a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne. 

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is looking for his katanas, which are easy to find. Just head back to his "office" and they'll be sticking out of the wall. 

Fortnite Deadpool

Deadpool's katanas are hard to miss.

 Epic Games

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that's needed is to damage an opponent's structure, which should be done anyway during a match. 

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges

It's time for week 4.

 Epic Games

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete to obtain the Deadpool skin. 

The first task is to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy. 

Fortnite Deadpool Unicorn

Ignore the cat with the muscles and look for the stuffed unicorn at the bottom left. 

 Epic Games

The second challenge is to visit red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges. You can find these all across the island. 

Fortnite Deadpool challenges

Deadpool's week 5 challenges.

 Epic Games

Week 6 has players first searching for Deadpool's big black marker. This can be found in Brutus' room on the desk. 

Fortnite Deadpool challenge

There's a big marker right there on the desk.

 Epic Games

The next challenge is to deface three Ghost or Shadow posters. For this, players will need to equip any Spray and find a poster. They're scattered all over the island and not hard to find. The reward for completing this week's challenges is the Deadpool Wrap. 

Fortnite Deadpool challenges

Week 6 of the Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

It's week 7 and Deadpool is finally here. 

At least it's here for some players. Epic Games said Friday there is an issue where the final Deadpool challenges are not showing up for everyone. 

The first challenge for the week has players looking for Deadpool's pistols. One can be found in the main hub while the other is located in Mewoscle's room. 

The second task is to enter a phone booth or port-a-potty. There are quite a few of them around, but one that's easy to get to is the phone booth at the yacht. Once it's done, that's it, you have the Deadpool skin. 

Fortnite is available for PCPS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.