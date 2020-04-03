Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find Deadpool's pistols

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, which started Feb. 20, gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

Epic Games

Visit Skye's coastal campsites

There are five campsites found near the coast on different parts of the island. Only three are needed to complete this challenge. See the map below to find the campsites.

Epic Games

Escape a vault using a secret passage

Vaults are found in the five bases on the map. They're locked behind security doors that will need a keycard dropped by the respective bosses. To complete this challenge, once you get into the vault, keep an eye out for port-a-potties, which are the secret passages.

Visit The Shark, Rapid's Rest and Gorgeous Gorge

Check the map below to find these three spots.

Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Consume Foraged Items at Weeping Woods or The Orchard (0/10).

Hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory.

Collect 75 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus.

Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic Item.

Search chests at spy bases (0/7).

Deal damage to players with SMGs or pistols (0/400).

Pull a player or henchman with a harpoon gun

Deadpool challenges

Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

Epic Games

This'll take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This'll complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

Epic Games

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

Epic Games

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

Epic Games

For week 3, Deadpool is in need of a toilet plunger.

Epic Games

All that's needed is to head over to TNTina's room by clicking on the Agents' option from the main lobby. Look for it on the wall.

Epic Games

The second challenge for the week is destroying a toilet. This is easy enough to do. Simply go into a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne.

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is looking for his katanas, which are easy to find. Just head back to his "office" and they'll be sticking out of the wall.

Epic Games

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that's needed is to damage an opponent's structure, which should be done anyway during a match.

Epic Games

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete to obtain the Deadpool skin.

The first task is to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy.

Epic Games

The second challenge is to visit red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges. You can find these all across the island.

Epic Games

Week 6 has players first searching for Deadpool's big black marker. This can be found in Brutus' room on the desk.

Epic Games

The next challenge is to deface three Ghost or Shadow posters. For this, players will need to equip any Spray and find a poster. They're scattered all over the island and not hard to find. The reward for completing this week's challenges is the Deadpool Wrap.

Epic Games

It's week 7 and Deadpool is finally here.

At least it's here for some players. Epic Games said Friday there is an issue where the final Deadpool challenges are not showing up for everyone.

We are investigating issues with missing Deadpool Week 7 challenges for some players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 3, 2020

The first challenge for the week has players looking for Deadpool's pistols. One can be found in the main hub while the other is located in Mewoscle's room.

The second task is to enter a phone booth or port-a-potty. There are quite a few of them around, but one that's easy to get to is the phone booth at the yacht. Once it's done, that's it, you have the Deadpool skin.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.