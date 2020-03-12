Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find boss weapons

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 started Thursday and gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero, Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

TNTina's Trials

Epic Games

Collect different Boss Weapons (0/3)

One of the challenges last week had players dealing damage to bosses. This time around, they'll need to be taken out in order to get their weapons. The bosses will drop Brutus' Mini-gun, Midas' Tommy Gun, Meowscles' Peow Peow Rifle, Skye's Assault Rifle and TNTina's Kaboom Bow. Players can find the five bosses at the Grotto, the Shark, the Yacht, the Rig and the Agency on the map.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (0/10)

Destroy opponent structures with Proximity Mine or Remote Explosives (0/20)

Fish with Explosives (0/3)

Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (0/5)

Search ammo boxes in different named locations (0/7)

Use Decoy Grenades (0/5)

Deal Damage to players while riding in a motorboat (0/200)

Scan a Henchman in different matches (0/3)

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels

Deadpool challenges

Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

Epic Games

This will take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This will complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up as of Friday. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

Epic Games

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

Epic Games

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.