Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to deal damage to bosses

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 started Thursday and gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero, Deadpool. His outfit can be unlocked by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

TNTina's Trial

Deal damage to Bosses (0/500)

Bosses are new additions in season 2. You probably already know who they are since they're prominently featured when logging onto the game. It's Brutus, Midas, Meowscles, Skye and TNTina. These bosses can be found in the new locations on the map: The Grotto, The Shark, The Yacht, The Rig and The Agency. You can also seek them out at the Shadow safe houses in the map below. Some will be roaming the areas but shaking down a henchman will give an icon on where they are. Be quick when finding them because other players are doing the same, and they will take them out before you get a chance to deal any damage.

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (0/10)

Red propane tanks can be easily found on The Rig. Grab one of them and use them against an opponent's structure. However, to make sure you destroy it, you may want to take a few shots at the building and then use the propane tank to finish it off.

Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (0/5)

Sentry cameras and turrets are found at the previously mentioned safe houses and GHOST house. Keep an eye out for them when entering one of the areas and take them out.

Here are the rest of the challenges:

Eliminate players using explosives (0/5)

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (0/5)

Visit different Landmarks (0/15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (0/3)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (0/3)



Eliminate players without using shield or healing items in between eliminations (0/2)



Deadpool challenges

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

This will take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This will complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up as of Friday. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.