Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 Stretch Goals challenges focus on weapons specialists

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week's tasks are straightforward and time-consuming with not much of a reward.

Stretch Goals challenges

Right before a season ends, Epic tends to release a small batch of challenges for players to get all the XP needed to unlock the various in-game content. Stretch Goals appear to be this season's version of that and be the bridge until the holiday event challenges go live, which will likely be next week. Almost all the tasks deal require players to spend time in matches battling other opponents and doing some fishing without needing any special strategy.

Here are the challenges:

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents

Achieve Shotgun Specialist or AR Specialist by dealing damage with 10 Shotguns or Assault Rifles

Achieve Pistol Specialist or SMG Specialist by dealing damage with 10 Pistols or SMGs

Achieve Sniper Specialist or Explosive Specialist by dealing damage with 10 Snipers or Explosives

Catch 10 Weapons from Fishing Spots

Eliminate 25 opponents

Outlast 2,000 opponents in Solos, Duos or Squads

Completing the Stretch Goals challenges will unlock the prestige variants of the tasks. Epic introduced prestige challenges last season where once the initial set of tasks were completed, a new batch would unlock that were the same but with an added degree of difficulty. Once again, only time is needed to complete everything.

Here are the prestige challenges: