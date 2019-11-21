Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 gets extension, season 2 likely starting in February

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 will last a little longer than expected. Developer Epic Games extended the current season far longer than previous ones but will have some special events in store for the holidays.

Epic said in a blog post Wednesday that Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 will continue until early February. The second season﻿ for the popular﻿ battle royale game will likely begin right after, following some sort of season ending event as Epic has done before. In the meantime, the 14 Days of Fortnite will return featuring holiday-themed content.

Fortnite Chapter 2 started Oct. 14 after its black hole event, where the game was shut down for 40 hours. It came back with a new map, vehicles and other content.

Previous Fortnite seasons lasted 10 weeks along with an additional filler week that included the season-ending event. The current season is already in its seventh week, with hardly a hint of an upcoming event. It's unclear whether this'll be the new normal or if Epic decided to give its staff some time off for the holidays.