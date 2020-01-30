Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find the no fishing signs

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points, or XP, when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

The season is technically over, but developer Epic Games released a new set of challenges Thursday.

Cameo vs. Chic missions

Epic Games

Catch an item with a Fishing Rod at different locations with No Fishing signs

Like the "No Swimming" signs challenge from a previous week, players will have to go find "No Fishing" signs and do some fishing. Luckily, there are three signs and they're all within close proximity of each other. Head to Slurpy Swamp and find the signs around the factory. Check the map below on the specific spots.

Epic Games

Visit a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater

This challenge will require a bit of traveling, but the three spots are not that far apart. Check the map below on where to find the lonely recliner, radio station and outdoor movie theater.

Epic Games

Destroy a telescope, a television, and a telephone pole

For this challenge, television and telephone poles are plentiful on the island. Most homes will have a TV while poles are all along the roads. It's the telescopes that are in short supply. Check the map below on where to find a telescope to destroy.

Epic Games

Search the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch and a farm sign

This week has another hidden gnome to find. Like the other Overtime challenges this season, this challenge needs to be unlocked first before searching for the gnome. For the approximate location of the hidden gnome, see the map below. ]

Epic Games

Dance at the top of and Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay

Here's another challenge requiring a bit of travel. All three mountains are on the southeastern part of the island. Look at the map at the specific spots to do a quick dance to complete this task.

Epic Games

