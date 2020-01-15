Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find rainbow rentals

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points (XP) when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.
The season is technically over, but developer Epic Games released multiple challenge sets Wednesday to tide players over until the start of season 2.
8-Ball vs. Scratch missions
Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe
As the names say, these three places players will need to visit for this challenge are all near water. The Rainbow Rental houses are southwest of Holly Hedges, the Beach Bus is just west of Steam Stacks and the Lake Canoe is in the small body of water north of Retail Row. See the map below on the exact locations.
Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house
This challenge would be tricky, but luckily, there's a map for players. Head to the location -- a hill with yellow flowers all over it -- and wander around a bit for the gnome to pop up.
Swim at different 2 "No Swimming" signs
There are four spots to find a "No Swimming" sign. As expected, they're right next to a place to swim. Pick the closet location to you on the map below and look for the sign to indicate the correct place to start swimming.
Visit mountain Base Camps
The base camps can be found in the snowy parts of the southeast part of the island. There are three of them, but only one is needed for the challenge. Check the map for the closest camp.
Here are the rest of the week's challenges:
- Reach Battle Pass Tier 60
- Complete '8-Ball Vs. Scratch' Mission Objectives
- Earn 3 Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match
- Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in 3 different matches
- Deal 75 damage with a Harpoon Gun to opponents
- Gain Health or Shields in a bush
- Bounce on 3 bouncy objects in different matches
- Travel 100 meters while dancing
