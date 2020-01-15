CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Widow HBO's Parasite Sony skipping E3 2020 Avengers game delay 2020 Oscar nominations Puerto Rico earthquakes

Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find rainbow rentals

There's a lot to find in this week's challenges.

Listen
- 01:47
Fortnite Rainbow Rentals

Find these beach houses for this week's challenge. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points (XP) when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass. 

The season is technically over, but developer Epic Games released multiple challenge sets Wednesday to tide players over until the start of season 2. 

8-Ball vs. Scratch missions

Fortnite 8-Ball Challenges

The 8-Ball vs. Scratch Challenges.

 Epic Games

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe

As the names say, these three places players will need to visit for this challenge are all near water. The Rainbow Rental houses are southwest of Holly Hedges, the Beach Bus is just west of Steam Stacks and the Lake Canoe is in the small body of water north of Retail Row. See the map below on the exact locations. 

Fortnite Rainbow Rentals

Where to find the Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus and Lake Canoe.

 Epic Games

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house

This challenge would be tricky, but luckily, there's a map for players. Head to the location -- a hill with yellow flowers all over it -- and wander around a bit for the gnome to pop up. 

Fortnite Hidden Gnome

Where to find the hidden gnome in between Fancy View, a wooden shack and a big house.

 Epic Games

Swim at different 2 "No Swimming" signs

There are four spots to find a "No Swimming" sign. As expected, they're right next to a place to swim. Pick the closet location to you on the map below and look for the sign to indicate the correct place to start swimming. 

Fortnite no swimming map

The locations of the "No Swimming" signs.

 Epic Games

Visit mountain Base Camps

The base camps can be found in the snowy parts of the southeast part of the island. There are three of them, but only one is needed for the challenge. Check the map for the closest camp. 

Fortnite base mountain camp

Where to find the three base mountain camps.

 Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

  • Reach Battle Pass Tier 60 
  • Complete '8-Ball Vs. Scratch' Mission Objectives
  • Earn 3 Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match 
  • Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in 3 different matches
  • Deal 75 damage with a Harpoon Gun to opponents 
  • Gain Health or Shields in a bush
  • Bounce on 3 bouncy objects in different matches
  • Travel 100 meters while dancing 