Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find hidden 'T,' Timber Tent

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. For this week, players will have a few difficult tasks requiring them to play a bit more dangerously.

Trick Shot Challenges

Most of the Trick Shot challenges deal with some combat whether it's using a certain weapon to eliminating players in certain locations. They're all straightforward but one task does require the help of a map.

Dance at the Pipeman, the Hayman and the Timber Tent

The three locations are part of new group of Landmarks added in Fortnite Chapter 2. The Pipeman is found in the mountains at the southern part of the island. Hayman can be found on Frenzy Farms. And just north of Holly Hedges is a clearing where the Timber Tent is at. All three are hard to miss. See the map below for help.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

2 Eliminations while at 50 health or less

Consume 3 Foraged Apples at the Orchard

3 Eliminations at Weeping Woods or a Landmark

Gain health with a small fry, a flopper and a slurp fish

2 Eliminations with pistols

Deal 500 Damage with Shotguns

Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a hideout

Heal yourself within 10 seconds of taking damage from an opponent

Search the hidden letter 'T' found in the Trick Shot Loading Screen

Like previous weeks, once the challenges are completed, players will unlock a loading screen giving a hint to where to find a hidden letter. This week, the secret "T" is under a bridge in the northern part of Weeping Woods. Check the map to see which bridge and look under it to find the letter.