Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find hidden 'I'

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week's missions are likely the easiest batch for the season.

Hide and Seek Challenges

Epic Games

The Hide and Seek challenges are all fairly straightforward, with some being a little more time-consuming than the others.

Land at Frenzy Farm, Slurpy Swamp and Sweaty Sands

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone and 300 metal

3 Eliminations at Frenzy Farm or Sweaty Sands

Search 7 chests at Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake

Consume 10 Foraged Items

Deal 100 damage to opponents with Pickaxes

Hit 5 consecutive weak points while harvesting materials

Hit 10 Headshots

Visit 5 Landmarks in a single match

5 Eliminations in different matches

Epic Games

Search out the hidden 'I' found in the Hide and Seek Loading Screen



As in previous weeks. once all the challenges are completed, players will unlock the week's loading screen that gives a hint on where to go for the final challenge. This week's loading screen shows a hard to see "I" in a barn. Head to Frenzy Farms and search the large farm as seen in the map below. The "I" can be found on the barn's third floor.

Epic Games

[Guide] Search the hidden 'I' found in the Hide and Seek Loading Screen #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Nl7ozNUYhp — Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) November 14, 2019

