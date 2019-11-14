CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find hidden 'I'

Time to go searching the barns for this week's challenges.

Fortnite Hide and Seek Loading Screen

Check the background for this week's hidden letter. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass. 

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week's missions are likely the easiest batch for the season. 

Hide and Seek Challenges

Fortnite Hide and Seek Challenges

The Hide and Seek challenges for Fortnite Chaper 2 season 1. 

 Epic Games

The Hide and Seek challenges are all fairly straightforward, with some being a little more time-consuming than the others. 

  • Land at Frenzy Farm, Slurpy Swamp and Sweaty Sands 
  • Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone and 300 metal 
  • 3 Eliminations at Frenzy Farm or Sweaty Sands 
  • Search 7 chests at Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake 
  • Consume 10 Foraged Items 
  • Deal 100 damage to opponents with Pickaxes
  • Hit 5 consecutive weak points while harvesting materials 
  • Hit 10 Headshots
  • Visit 5 Landmarks in a single match 
  • 5 Eliminations in different matches
Fortnite Hide and Seek Loading Screen

The blue "I" is in the back of the barn in Frenzy Farms. 

 Epic Games

Search out the hidden 'I' found in the Hide and Seek Loading Screen

As in previous weeks. once all the challenges are completed, players will unlock the week's loading screen that gives a hint on where to go for the final challenge. This week's loading screen shows a hard to see "I" in a barn. Head to Frenzy Farms and search the large farm as seen in the map below. The "I" can be found on the barn's third floor. 

Fortnite Hidden I

Check this barn to find the hidden "I" for this week's Hide and Seek challenges. 

 Epic Games

