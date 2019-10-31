Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find flaming rings, hidden 'T'

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week, there's also a set of challenges available from the Fortnitemares update that went live Tuesday.

Dockyard Deal challenges

Epic Games

This week's challenges are based around the new waterways in Fortnite Chapter 2. More specifically, multiple tasks will take place in Dirty Docks, which is found on the west side of the island. Most of the challenges are self-explanatory, but a few require a little guidance.

Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond

These three locations are some of the many new landmarks added in Fortnite Chapter 2. See the map below on where to go to complete this challenge.

Epic Games

Jump a Motorboat through 3 different flaming rings

Motorboats were added in the new chapter and are found at various docks across the island. For this challenge, there are several flaming rings scattered across the map. Players will need to use the boat's boost to fly through the rings and luckily, they are fairly close to one another. Check the map below on where all the rings are located.

Epic Games

Deal any damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pumps

Gas stations can now to do lethal damage if you fire on the gas pumps to catch them on fire. The problem is players are unlikely to stick around next to a pump that is about to explode. There is an easier way to complete this challenge according to one Reddit user. If you get in a fight near a gas station, try to down a player. When they're crawling around, pick them up and take them near a pump. Shoot it a few times to cause it to explode and voila.

Search the hidden 'T' found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen

Epic Games

Once the challenges are completed, the loading screen for the week will unlock and it gives a clue for where to find a hidden "T." In the background of the image, the letter can be seen on top of the crane. Head to the southern part of Dirty Docks for a crane platform. The "T" will be there waiting.

[Guide] Search hidden 'T' in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen location #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/s4YtB6X8xq — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) October 31, 2019

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

3 Eliminations at Pleasant Park or Dirty Docks

Search 7 chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs

Deal 250 damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents

Deal 200 damage to enemy structures with Explosive Weapons

Deal 250 damage to opponents from above

Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park

2 Explosive Weapons Eliminations

Fortnitemares challenges

Epic Games

Fortnitemares challenges combine a mix of searching out the new horror content as well as two missions regarding the Storm King. Two of the challenges require visiting certain spots on the island.

Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town and a spooky farm

Two of three points to find chests are easy to locate. The haunted forest refers to the Weeping Woods, while the spooky farm is in Frenzy Farm. The third spot is near Craggy Cliff on a strip of land where there are a few haunted houses. That's also the spot to destroy the haunted household furniture for another challenge. Check out the map below for the three locations.

Epic Games

Here are the rest of the challenges:

Leap from a Hideout while an opposing player is within 20m.

Destroy five pieces of haunted household furniture.



Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town and a spooky farm.

Deal 10,000 damage to Storm King weak points.

Revive three teammates while battling the Storm King.

Defeat the Storm King.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.