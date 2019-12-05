Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to complete a Motorboat time trial

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week has a mix of tasks as the season starts winding down.

Chaos Rising challenges

It's week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1, which means it's the last week for challenges. The season, however, will continue on until February. How Epic plans to make up for that gap is still anyone's guess, but until then, this week has a few challenges that players may need a little help with.

Complete a Motorboat time trial

There are four locations to start a Motorboat time trial. Check the map below on where they are and keep an eye out for a blue stopwatch. Getting on a boat and touch the watch will start the trial. Just make it through all the checkpoints and the challenge is done.

Skydive through rings in Steamy Stacks

As the case with most skydiving challenges, the objective is to jump out of the Battle Bus and fly right through a ring. Make a point to jump near Steam Stack, and you'll see the rings to skydive through. Players just need one to complete this challenge, and luckily, if you miss it just build a ramp to the ring and jump through it. These rings are also above the smokestacks, which can also fly a player through the rings.

Dance at the Green Steel Bridge, the Yellow Steel Bridge, and the Red Steel Bridge

This challenge is simple. Just a matter of heading to the three bridges and doing a quick dance. See the map below on where to find them.

Here are the rest of the weeks' challenges:

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks or Holly Hedges

Deal damage to opponents from below (250)

3 Eliminations with Shotguns

Use a Zipline in 2 different matches

3 Eliminations from within 5 meters

Search 5 Chests in a single match

Deal 500 damage to opponents while in water



Search the XP Drop hidden in the Chaos Rising Loading Screen

There are no letters to search for this week. Instead, players will be on the hunt for an XP Drop. The week's loading screen will unlock when a player completes all the challenges. There's a hard to see hint, but it leads you to Steam Stacks. More specifically, next to the purple cube statue. See the map below on where to find it.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.