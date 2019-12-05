CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to complete a Motorboat time trial

The season is coming to a close.

Fortnite loading screen

One last week of challenges for the season. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass. 

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week has a mix of tasks as the season starts winding down. 

Chaos Rising challenges

Fortnite Chaos Rising Challenges

The Chaos Rising challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1. 

 Epic Games

It's week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1, which means it's the last week for challenges. The season, however, will continue on until February. How Epic plans to make up for that gap is still anyone's guess, but until then, this week has a few challenges that players may need a little help with. 

Complete a Motorboat time trial

There are four locations to start a Motorboat time trial. Check the map below on where they are and keep an eye out for a blue stopwatch. Getting on a boat and touch the watch will start the trial. Just make it through all the checkpoints and the challenge is done. 

Fortnite motorboat map

The four Motorboat trial locations.

 Epic Games

Skydive through rings in Steamy Stacks

As the case with most skydiving challenges, the objective is to jump out of the Battle Bus and fly right through a ring. Make a point to jump near Steam Stack, and you'll see the rings to skydive through. Players just need one to complete this challenge, and luckily, if you miss it just build a ramp to the ring and jump through it. These rings are also above the smokestacks, which can also fly a player through the rings. 

Dance at the Green Steel Bridge, the Yellow Steel Bridge, and the Red Steel Bridge

This challenge is simple. Just a matter of heading to the three bridges and doing a quick dance. See the map below on where to find them.

Fortnite bridges map

Where to find the three bridges to dance on. 

 Epic Games

Here are the rest of the weeks' challenges: 

  • Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks or Holly Hedges
  • Deal damage to opponents from below (250)
  • 3 Eliminations with Shotguns 
  • Use a Zipline in 2 different matches
  • 3 Eliminations from within 5 meters 
  • Search 5 Chests in a single match
  • Deal 500 damage to opponents while in water


Search the XP Drop hidden in the Chaos Rising Loading Screen

Fortnite loading screen

Can you spot the clue?

 Epic Games

There are no letters to search for this week. Instead, players will be on the hunt for an XP Drop. The week's loading screen will unlock when a player completes all the challenges. There's a hard to see hint, but it leads you to Steam Stacks. More specifically, next to the purple cube statue. See the map below on where to find it. 

Fortnite map cube

Look for the cube for this week's final challenge. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite is available on PS4Nintendo SwitchXbox OnePC, and Android and iOS devices.