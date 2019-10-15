Fortnite Chapter 2: New map, Battle Pass, swimming and everything else

Epic

Fortnite is back. After 40 hours offline following the black hole that ended season 10, the popular battle royale game has returned as Fortnite Chapter 2.

Developer Epic Games released the update for Fortnite Chapter 2 on Tuesday and made a lot of changes to the game. There's a whole new map along with new weapons, new actions and subtle differences to improve the experience for players.

Epic didn't provide patch notes listing all the changes, so this article will be updated whenever new info is discovered.

Chapter 2 season 1 rundown

For starters, there is a new map in the game, and it's bigger than the previous chapter. There are 13 new locations for players to visit, but the map is grayed out until a player actually travels to that area.

Epic Games

Boats are now found around the island. To reach them, players can now swim in the water. The previous island didn't have very deep water so players would simply run through lakes and rivers slowly. Swimming lets players make their way through bodies of water at a fairly quick pace, and players can float in the water while shooting certain weapons.

New pistol in-game



also you can shoot while swimming pic.twitter.com/CeTdIzMjGO — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Players can also fish. Not only will this offer a bit of peace of mind, but the fish caught can also provide health and shield bonuses.

Fishing Simulator 2019 pic.twitter.com/DsSr1olNse — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Apparently, there is a "Slurp Fish" which you an use to gain health or shields.



Also, another fish called "Flopper" not sure if you find this while fishing, or while swimming, or maybe both 👀 pic.twitter.com/U8UdBrViVq — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 15, 2019

Upgrade machines are found in certain parts of the map, letting players trade in a certain amount of materials to improve their weapons.

New in Chapter 2: Upgrade Benches



Find upgrade benches and exchange resources to level up the rarity of your weapons #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rPZKieu16r — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) October 15, 2019

There are also new team dynamics in Fortnite Chapter 2. Players can now carry their teammates who have been downed, meaning they've had their health reduced to zero and crawl on the ground until they're revived or eliminated. There is also a new Bandage Bazooka letting players heal each other from a distance. Teams can also celebrate together with new team emotes.

Epic

Haystacks and dumpsters are now something to keep an eye on. These hideouts are spots for players to get the jump on others, giving a bit of stealth to the game. Those who want a loud approach can find explosive barrels and gas tanks to make some noise and do damage.

Epic Games

The default characters also had an outfit and graphical upgrade.

New default images pic.twitter.com/oasHX0JJIC — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2 also has a new Battle Pass and things are made a little easier this time around. During a match, players will earn badges for surviving longer than other players, gathering materials and eliminating other players. A Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50, but subscribers can earn 1,500 V-Bucks throughout the season that could pay for the next season pass.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.