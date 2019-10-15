A new age of Fortnite kicked off Tuesday as the popular battle royale game returned from the black hole that followed Season 10. A cinematic trailer announced the beginning of Chapter 2, which features a whole new map to explore and a bunch of fresh features.
Fortnite's seasons last 10 weeks and typically have a dramatic finale -- July 2018's Season 4 kicked off this trend by ending with a rocket launch. However, Season 10's event, The End, turned out to be a literal end. The game became unplayable after the island was sucked into the darkness and players had to watch a livestream of a black hole instead.
That black hole resolved itself Tuesday, when the trailer played and early access players -- led by streamer DrLupo -- were thrown back into the game as Fortnite's new age began.
Fortnite Chapter 2 begins after game returns from black hole
