Fortnite Brute is finally nerfed

Epic Games

The Brute in Fortnite received a major downgrade by developer Epic Games. This comes after weeks of players complaining the mech was far too overpowered for the game.

Epic rebalanced the Brute on Thursday. The changes to the robot are significant with the biggest being the reducing the rate of fire, damage radius and damage output of the rocket launcher. The Brute will also traverse slower across the map, and players in the mech will no longer be able to receive materials whenever stomping or dashing through the environment. Epic also changed the spawn rates for the robot so now there is a chance that the Brute won't spawn at all during a match.

We’ve made adjustments to the B.R.U.T.E. in all game modes and temporarily removed the Junk Rift from Arena and Tournaments playlists.



This update is rolling out to all servers now, read the full details on these changes here: https://t.co/Xm3YIQJBaI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2019

The Brute made its debut in Fortnite season 10, and it didn't take long for players to complain about it. Their complaints focused on the sheer power of the rocket launcher, which could easily destroy players who were hiding out in their own fort. A little more than a week after its inclusion into the game, Epic said it listened to the players and would make changes to the robot. Those adjustments, however, ended up being a targeting laser and an audio cue for the launcher.

Epic then said last week that the Brute was meant for lesser-skilled Fortnite players and gave them a "shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale."

According to the developer, the new changes to the Brute are currently live in the game.