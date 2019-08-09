Epic Games

Fortnite season 10 had one big change when it started on Aug. 1, and that was the inclusion of a mech called Brute. Since then players expressed their frustration over the powerful mech on social media, and developer Epic Games is going to make some changes to mech's overpowered rocket launcher.

Epic will alter the Brute in the next update according to a developer blog post Friday. The robot's rocket launcher will soon have a visible targeting laser and audio cues to let players know when they're in the mech's sights. It's not a big change but the sudden barrage of rockets from a non-visible Brute was one of the issues players had with the new addition to the game.

Epic says they also fixed mobility bugs causing an exploit with the Brute's boost that some players use. The changes will come in update v10.10, which will likely release next week.

Players responded to Epic's tweet about the changes in a less than positive manner.

Great, we get to know we're dead a few seconds earlier than before, just what I wanted — @Ta5tyy2 is dad (@IPixelzzz) August 9, 2019

This has to be a joke..... — Zach (@Zachary78900) August 9, 2019

GET RID OF THE BRUTE IN COMP NOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Leo (@LeoJayT) August 9, 2019

Epic community manager Nathan Mooney posted on the Fortnite subreddit Tuesday that the company was "evaluating" the mech gameplay.

"Right now, we're evaluating Brute gameplay, as well as observing how it performs across all modes and skill levels," he said. "We are also working to fix movement-related bugs with the Brute to address exploits."

Fortnite players created Reddit threads and tweets about the Brute, saying it's far too powerful to be used in the game. A video from Sunday shows Fortnite pro Turner "Tfue" Tenney telling his Twitch viewers how much he hates the mech after one caused his game to crash. Even Fortnite World Cup solos champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf found himself losing a match to a player in the Brute.

Originally published on Aug. 6.

Update, Aug. 9: Adds details of changes from Epic.