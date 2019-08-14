Fortnite Brute changes aren't enough for some players

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games added a mech called the Brute to Fortnite season 10, and the players have called for its removal hours after its debut. The newest patch for the game, v10.10, made changes to the robot many deemed to be overpowered, but to some players, the issues with the Brute were not addressed.

Epic released patch notes for the v10.10 update on Wednesday that included all the changes made to the Brute. One of the big changes made to the mech was the inclusion of a targeting laser when it fires its missiles, which the developer first revealed last week. This adjustment intended to give players a heads-up of when to move as the missile launcher is the robot's most devastating attack.

Another major change is the Brute spawn rates. Now the chance for a mech to spawn will decline significantly throughout the match meaning there are fewer robots for players to find. Epic also fixed various exploits that made the Brute move faster than intended.

These adjustments, however, were not enough for many Fortnite players who made it known across social media what they think about the update.

The v10.10 thread on Reddit contained hundreds of comments criticizing the decision to not nerf or remove the mech entirely. The top comment simply says, "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined."

Twitter users had a similar sentiment. Prominent Fortnite players criticized Epic for adding the zombie-like Fiends in the v10.10 instead of getting rid of the Brute.

VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE VAULT BRUTE — The Fortnite Guy (@The_FortniteGuy) August 14, 2019

we said take away the mechs and you gave us ZOMBIES !?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??????!?!? — gfuel | colbeyyy (@colbeyyy) August 14, 2019

Literally no one asked for this. We said to vault the mechs and you added zombies LOL — FaZe Thiefs (@Thiefs) August 14, 2019

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.