Fortnite brings back NFL outfits ahead of Super Bowl 2019

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Epic Games decided to bring football uniform skins back to Fortnite: Battle Royale so you can represent your team while you play.

Starting on Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), you'll once again be able to purchase your favorite team's uniform in male and female variants. And fans of Super Bowl competitors the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams can get a little something extra with alternative white versions of their respective uniforms being added for the first time.

On Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), Epic is also adding a football toy (much like the golf ball and basketballs previously seen in Fortnite) letting you get in the spirit of the big game by tossing around a digital pigskin.

Fans of either the Patriots or Rams will also have the opportunity to duke it out in a limited-time mode called NFL Rumble LTM. This 20 vs. 20 match pits players in Rams uniforms against a rival team in Patriots garb to fight with unlimited respawns until one team is the victor.

All of these football-themed items and game modes should be in play at least through the Super Bowl on Sunday, though Epic hasn't given us a date for when they'll go away. Like prior themed updates, they could be removed as soon as the weekly Fortnite patch next Tuesday.

